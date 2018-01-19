New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court today asked CBI to apprise it of its stand on a plea of Ravi Vishwanathan, who is under scanner over the alleged INX Media deal along with Karti Chidambaram, seeking nod to go abroad from January 24 to February 5.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud asked Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, to seek instruction from the CBI on the plea of Vishwanathan.

"Let these matters be listed on January 22. Tushar Mehta, Additional Solicitor General, appearing for the Union of India, shall obtain instructions with regard to the prayer made," the court said.

The Centre opposed the submission of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Karti Chidambaram, that the appeals filed by all the parties relating to the issuance of Look Out Circulars (LOC) against Karti and others be remanded back to the High Court for disposal on merits.

"Please decide the issue of territorial jurisdiction. The question of territorial jurisdiction goes to the root of the issue," the ASG said, adding that the Madras High Court had no territorial jurisdiction to stay and decide the matter arising out of the issuance LoC against Karti and others as the FIR in the case was registered in Delhi.

The court, however, asked the law officer to also seek instruction on whether the probe agency was agreeable to transfer of cases to the High Court.

During the hearing, there was an exchange of words between Sibal and the ASG when the law officer said that Karti has been again seeking permission to go abroad.

"I want to go for leisure. Who can stop me?," Sibal retorted.

"Law can stop you," the ASG replied.

"Not this kind of law," Sibal responded.

The apex court, on November 20 last year, had allowed Karti to visit the United Kingdom from December 1-10 for his daughter's admission at the Cambridge University there.

The CBI FIR, lodged on May 15 last year, had alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti Chidambaram's father was the Union Finance Minister.

The top court is hearing pleas including the CBI's appeal challenging the Madras High Court order staying the LOC against Karti Chidambaram. The CBI had on September 1 said there were "good, cogent" reasons for issuing the LOC.

Earlier, the apex court had said that Karti would not be allowed to leave India without subjecting himself to probe in the case. The court had then stayed the high court order putting on hold the LOC against Karti. PTI SJK ABA MNL RKS ARC .

