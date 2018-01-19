Jamshedpur, Jan 18 (PTI) Members of the Rajput community as well as Hindu organisations here today took out a motorcycle rally to protest against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavat" later this month.

The rally, which was taken out under the banner of 'Maa Padmawati Samman Samity' started at Aambagan in Sakchi and culminated in front of the East Singhbhum district office here.

Organisations such as the Akhil Bharatiya Kshtriya Mahasabha (ABKM), Jharkhand Kshtriaya Sangh and Rajput Karni Sena participated in it.

President, ABKM, Kolhan unit, Kunwar Anup Singhdeo alleged that the movie was aimed to hurt the sentiments of the Hindu society.

He expressed apprehension that it would also drive wedges within the society on caste and communal lines.

On "Padmavati" being retitled "Padmavat", Singhdeo said only the title of the movie was changed and nothing else.

"If the objectionable scenes in the movie were really removed as demanded by us, why was the censor board scared to show the movie to our leaders before its release," he asked.

Singhdeo demanded that Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das ban its release in the state Later, a delegation from the protesters handed over a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar addressed to the the chief minister on the issue.

On the Supreme Court's verdict on the release of the movie, Singhdeo said though we honour it, but leaders of all Rajput and Hindu organisations would meet tomorrow to chalk out the next course of action. PTI BS ANB .

