Kathua Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government today said that a 15-year-old boy was apprehended in connection with the killing of a minor girl in Kathua district's Hiranagar area.

Responding to the concern expressed by legislators on the gruesome incident, Minister for Revenue and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Rehman Veeri informed the state Assembly that the accused had been apprehended and claimed that he had confessed to the crime.

He said that the probe conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) revealed that the accused kidnapped the girl and kept her in a nearby cowshed at Rassana.

The minister said that the boy allegedly attempted to rape her and when she resisted, he strangulated her to death.

Giving details of the case, Veeri said on January 12, the complainant stated that his daughter had taken horses for grazing, but did not return home.

Consequently, the complainant along with others started searching the area, but could not find the girl, he said.

The minister said that during the course of investigation, the police and the village defence committee of Badoli visited the spot and searched a forest area in Rassana.

On January 17, the girl's body was found after which the police took it into custody and send it for post mortem, he said.

Earlier, Minister for Works, Naeem Akhtar also made a statement in the Upper House on the issue. PTI ABi ANB .

