National Martial Arts Committee of India has received consent from 12 countries so far. (File)

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir will host its maiden international martial arts games event in October this year, in which over a dozen countries are expected to participate.

"J-K will host first ever international martial arts games, in which over 15 countries are expected to participate, in the first week of October this year in the summer capital Srinagar," Rameez Khan, general secretary of J-K State KiAiDo Association, the organisers of the event, said here.

He said the 'Asian Martial Arts Games' will provide a platform to the young martial art players of the state to showcase their talent and gain experience by observing players of different countries.

"The aim behind hosting the international event in Kashmir is to present a platform for people to people interaction between the people of the valley and rest of Asian countries," Khan said.

He said the event would also help in tourism promotion.

Khan said the National Martial Arts Committee (NMAC) of India has received consent from 12 countries so far.

"Over 1,000 players, including over 200 foreigners, are expected to participate in the international event," he said.

Khan said J-K State KiAiDo Association received consent from the national body to hold the event during the general body meeting held under the chairmanship of President of NMAC-India Narender Singh Mor at Delhi on December 30 last year.

"We received permission to hold the international event from the government in the evening yesterday. The state government has also assured all possible help for making this event a success," he said.