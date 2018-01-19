New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) A number of JNU students today protested outside the Haryana Bhawan over a spurt in rape cases in the state, police said.

They belonged to the All India Students Association and the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan.

The students gathered outside the Haryana Bhawan at 2.30 pm and protested for around an hour.

The Haryana government has come under severe criticism over the horrific spate of sexual violence in the state. PTI SLB GVS .

