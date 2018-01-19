New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Jubilant FoodWorks today reported over three-fold jump in net profit at Rs 66.02 crore for the quarter ended December 31, mainly on account of higher income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.97 crore during October-December quarter previous fiscal, Jubilant FoodWorks said in a BSE filing.

Total income increased 20.55 per cent to Rs 798.50 crore as against Rs 662.37 crore in the year-ago period.

"Our sharp focus on the consumer through a significantly improved product in the form of all new Domino's along with every day value pricing has led to a robust 17.8 per cent Same Store growth (SSG) for Domino's," company's CEO and Whole-time Director Pratik Pota said.

Dunkin' Donuts continued on its stated path of break-even with greater focus on donuts and beverages and closure of unprofitable stores, he added.

Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 697.58 crore as against Rs 632.90 crore in the year-ago period.

In another filing, Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts chains in India, said it has appointed Prakash C Bisht as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect.

The stock was trading 5.06 per cent up at Rs 2,039.75 on BSE. PTI PRJ ANU .

