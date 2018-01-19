New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks today surged nearly 8 per cent after the company reported over three-fold jump in net profit for the quarter ended December 31.

The stock soared 7.73 per cent to end at Rs 2,091.55 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 8.91 per cent to Rs 2,114.65 - its 52-week high.

At NSE, shares of the company climbed 7.71 per cent to close at Rs 2,093.30.

The company's market valuation went up by Rs 989.99 crore to Rs 13,800.99 crore.

In terms of equity volume, 3.25 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 52 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Jubilant FoodWorks today reported over three-fold jump in net profit at Rs 66.02 crore for the quarter ended December 31, mainly on account of higher income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.97 crore during October-December quarter previous fiscal, Jubilant FoodWorks said in a BSE filing.

Total income increased 20.55 per cent to Rs 798.50 crore as against Rs 662.37 crore in the year-ago period. PTI SUM ANU .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.