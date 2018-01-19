Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) The anti-extortion cell of Thane police today arrested three persons including a BJP corporator from Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Mahesh Patil, for allegedly plotting to kill another corporator.

Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said a case had been registered with Manpada police station of Kalyan division last year.

It is alleged that Mahesh Patil sought help of hired shooters to kill his political rival Kunal Patil, also a KDMC corporator.

However, before the plan could be executed, police got a whiff of it and arresed seven persons, but Mahesh Patil and three others were at large till now.

The Bombay High Court recently rejected the anticipatory bail applications of Mahesh Patil and two others and directed them to appear before the Kalyan Sessions Court.

AEC officials today sought the custody of the trio from the court.

The judge granted police their one-day custody, said inspector Rajkumar Kothmire. PTI COR KRK .

