New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today felicitated children awarded with the National Bravery Award and said the whole country is proud of them.

At an event organised at the Delhi Secretariat, he said the "fearless" children are asset to the society and will always bring glory to the nation.

"You are diamond of the nation, we are proud of you, we salute your bravery," the chief minister said, adding that these brave children have enhanced the dignity of the society.

A total of 18 children will be honoured with the National Bravery Awards 2017 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week.

President Ram Nath Kovind will host a reception for the awardees, who will also be participating in the Republic Day Parade on January 26.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was also present on the occassion, said these children have left fear behind them and the society has to learn a lot from them.

Talking about the AAP government's scheme, Sisodia said that the government has decided to bear the cost of education of such brave children from Delhi.

He said the Delhi government has formulated a policy under which it would provide free training for sports and art, culture and song and drama to the school children for over all their overall development. PTI BUN TIR .

