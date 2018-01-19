New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has lost the right to be in power, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken today said in the wake of the Election Commission's (EC) recommendation for disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs.

"Kejriwal has no right to continue. Half of his cabinet ministers removed on corruption charges! 20 MLAs who were enjoying ministerial perks would be disqualified! (sic)," the Congress leader tweeted.

"Where is Lokpal? The MLAs and Ministers enjoying perks of power and foreign travel-Where is political probity (sic)?," the tweet further read.

The EC is learnt to have recommended to the president to disqualify 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs for allegedly holding offices of profit.

In its opinion sent to President Ram Nath Kovind, the poll panel has said that by being parliamentary secretaries, these MLAs held offices of profit and thus, were liable to be disqualified from the Delhi Assembly, sources said. PTI VIT RC .

