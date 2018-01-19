Los Angeles, Jan 19 (PTI) Lena Waithe has been roped in to guest feature on hit family drama, "This Is Us".

The 33-year-old actor will play an animal shelter worker who advises Chrissy Metz's Kate Pearson on the NBC show, Entertainment Weekly reported.

"This Is Us" executive producer Isaac Aptaker said they are lucky to have the Emmy-winning star on board.

"They're a very fun duo together. She's a super cool East Side L A woman who loves dogs and cats - and finding them homes.

"She (Waithe) is friendly with one of our writers, Kay Oyegun. We wrote the part and she said, 'Oh, I think we should give it to Lena,' and we were like, 'Oh yeah, of course we should give this to Lena. Because that would make this the coolest story ever.' Luckily she was able to do it," Aptaker said.

The actor has joined the guest star line-up for season two, which includes Garrett Morris, Kate Burton, Sylvester Stallone and Ron Howard. PTI RDS SHD .

