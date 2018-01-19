Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) A stunning installation, a film screening and a panel discussion on queer fashion will be a part of the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week.

A show by LFW in association with Godrej Culture Labs will give a platform to six young designers who will push the envelope to break free of the norms of gender and sexuality.

The fashion week, in the past, has promoted Plus Size and Tag Free Shows. Anjali Lama, India's first transgender model also walked the ramp in the previous edition.

Anaam by Sumiran Kabir Sharam, The Pot Plant by Resham Karamchandani and Sanya Suri, Bobo Calcutta by Ayushman Mitra, Kaleekal by Alan Alexander, Two Point Two by Anvita Sharma and Asit Barik, and Kristy De Cunha are the names who have designed the installation.

This piece of work will accompanied by the premiere "The Boys of Safdarjung", a film by Nikhil D and Tsundue Phunkhang.

Designer Nitya Arora, hairstylist Justine Mellocastro, Lama, and Gautam Vazirani from Lakme Fashion Week, IMG Reliance will explore the intersection of queerness and fashion in India with Parmesh Shahani.

The exhibit will be on display on Saturday.

The film will be screened from 4.30-5.30 pm, followed by a dance performance. PTI RDS BK .

