skilling efforts New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal today directed constitution of a task force for integrating efforts for de-addiction, skilling and rehabilitation, after he conducted a review of steps taken to check drug and liquor abuse.

Baijal suggested engaging educational institutions and field experts to sensitise people, especially of young age, to make them aware about ill effects of drugs.

The review meeting was attended by the chief secretary, the principal secretary (home), the Commissioner of Police, special CPs, joint CPs and special commissioner (transport).

"The L-G directed for constitution of a task force to have a coordinated and structured mechanism to integrate efforts for de-addiction, skilling and rehabilitation.

"He also stated that a regular mass campaign in various media must be undertaken by all the departments concerned," the L-G office said in a statement. PTI BUN TIR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.