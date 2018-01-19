Los Angeles, Jan 19 (PTI) Actor Luke Kleintank is set to star in Warner Bros and Amazon Studios' movie adaptation of "The Goldfinch." Ansel Elgort will portray Theo and Aneurin Barnard is Boris in the film to be directed by John Crowley, reported Variety.

Based on Donna Tartt's Pulitzer Prize-winning book of the same name, the movie follows a young man named Theodore Decker who survives a terrorist bombing at an art museum Â— an attack that kills his mother. From there, he tumbles through a series of adventures that finds him living in Las Vegas with his deadbeat father and, later, involved in art forgeries.

The project will go into production at the beginning of 2018. PTI SHD SHD .

