Los Angeles, Jan 19 (PTI) Rapper-actor Machine Gun Kelly has been roped in to play Tommy Lee in Netflix's Motley Crue biopic "The Dirt".

Jeff Tremaine, who helmed the "Jackass" movies, is directing the film from a script by Rich Wilkes and Tom Kapinos, reported Variety.

Members of Motley Crue are co-producing the project along with Julie Yorn, Erik Olsen, and Allen Kovac.

Based on the 2001 autobiography "The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band," the movie follows the group's rise during the '80s 'hair band' rock scene on the Sunset Strip and pulls no punches as it dives into the band's highs and lows along the way.

Motley Crue was formed in L A and released its first album, 'Too Fast for Love,' in 1981.

The band played its final concert on New Year's Eve in 2015 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

