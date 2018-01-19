New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded around Rs 15 lakh to the parents of a 24- year-old woman who was killed in a road mishap involving a Delhi Transport Corporation bus six years ago in north Delhi.

MACT presiding officer Vidya Prakash directed United India Insurance Company limited, insurer of the offending bus, to pay Rs 14,97,000 to north-west Delhi resident Tarang Sharma's parents.

"It is held that the petitioners (parents) have been able to prove on the basis of preponderance of probabilities that Tarang Sharma had sustained fatal injuries in road accident which took place on October 4, 2012,... due to rash and negligent driving of the DTC bus," the tribunal said.

According to the complaint, on October 4, 2012, Sharma was riding pillion on a motorcycle being driven by her cousin and when they reached Katewara village in Narela here, when a DTC bus, being driven in rash and negligent manner, came and hit the motorcycle.

As a result of collision, Sharma died on the spot.

While the insurer of the bus failed to adduce any evidence in support of its claim, the driver of the bus also denied any negligence on his part.

The tribunal, after considering the medical expenses, loss of dependency and funeral expenses awarded the compensation to the victim's relatives. PTI RRT PKS ARC .

