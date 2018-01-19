Kolkata, Jan 19 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today criticised the Election Commission for recommending disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs and said a constitutional body cannot be used for political vendetta.

She also expressed support to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

"At this hour we are strongly with @arvindkejriwal and his team," she tweeted.

"A constitutional body cannot be used for political vendetta. The 20 AAP MLAs were not even given a hearing by the Hon EC. Most unfortunate. This goes against the principles of natural justice," she said.

The EC is learnt to have recommended to President Ram Nath Kovind the disqualification of the 20 AAP MLAs for allegedly holding office of profit.

In its opinion sent to the President this morning, the EC said by occupying the post of parliamentary secretaries between March 13, 2015 and September 8, 2016, the MLAs held office of profit and were liable to be disqualified as legislators, highly-placed sources said. PTI SUN NN ZMN .

