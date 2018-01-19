Coimbatore, Jan 19 (PTI) A 27-year old man was arrested today on charges of murdering a 77-year old woman in Selvapuram some about 10 days ago and looting her gold ornaments.

The arrest was made during a vehicle check after the gold ornaments weighing 15 sovereigns were recovered from Sekhar Babu, who was riding a motor cycle, police said.

The woman was found strangulated to death on January nine, police said. PTI NVM RC .

