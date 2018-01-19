Pune, Jan 19 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was allegedly shot dead today by two unidentified persons at Sanaswadi village near Koregaon Bhima in Shirur tehsil, around 60 kms from here, police said.

Sanaswadi is the village, where violence had broken out on January 1 during the bicentennial event to commemorate the Koregaon-Bhima battle, in which British imperial forces comprising Dalits had defeated the army of Peshwas. One person had died in the violence.

Police sources said the deceased, identified as Gangaram Dasarwad (26), was shot at by two bike-borne assailants.

"People around thought that the deceased had met with an accident and he was rushed to a hospital, where it was declared that he died after being shot at," a police officer said.

He added that police are looking for CCTV footages of the area and a probe is on.

"It seems that he was killed out of some personal enmity...We are in the process of registering the case under IPC section 302 (murder)," the officer said. PTI SPK NP .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.