New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Manav Thakkar climbed to World No.2 in the boys' under-18 category while Diya Chitale rose to No. 5 in the girls' under 15 category in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) rankings, which also have an unprecedented 17 players in the top-50.

Thakkar's jump has been particularly phenomenal as he moved from 18th to his current position. The top place is within striking distance, which will become India's moment of crowning glory, a release said.

He has also broken into the top-15 in the boys' under-21 rankings, thanks to his win in Slovenia.

Among other successes, recently crowned Junior National Champion Payas Jain has climbed to the 11th spot, and right behind him is Jeho H at No. 12.

Another entrant into the top-50, Yashansh Malik currently placed at 46.

Snehit S (24), Manush Shah (33), Jeet Chandra (36) and Parth Virmani (43) also promise big things, making it into the upper echelons of the under-18 ITTF rankings.

Another Gujarati lad in fray is Ronit Bhanja, who is placed No. 47, in the under-21 rankings.

In the girls' under-18 category, Bengaluru lass Archana Girish Kamath has also moved up smartly from 34 to 18. Selena Selvakumar has also been quietly inching up and is now at No.

37.

Archana is aiming for the gold at the upcoming Youth Olympics and while she is at it, she has eased into the top-50 of the under-21 category as well.

However, Sreeja Akula, is placed just a spot behind her at 43 while Ahyika Mukherjee jumped to 48, just enough to make the cut. PTI APA BS BS .

