Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI) A delegation from the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry today visited Sri City at Tada, about 100 km from here.

Sri City Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy received the delegation, led by MCCI Secretary-General, K Saraswathi on their arrival at the town in Andhra Pradesh.

"We are very happy to receive the delegation from MCCI.

We consider your visit very important as each one of you lead business across diversified sectors", Sannaredy said in a press release.

Reddy briefed them on the advantages and features available for companies setting up their units in Sri City.

The delegates hail from various companies, including Avalon Consulting, ICRA, Rays Power Infra, Shriram EPC, Standard Chartered Bank, Super Auto Forge among others.

Later, the delegation visted the campus and also some manufacturing facilities of a few companies in Sri City, the release added. PTI VIJ APR APR .

