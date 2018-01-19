Boston, Jan 19 (PTI) People consuming meat, refined grains and high-calorie beverages are at an increased risk of developing colorectal cancer, a study warns.

Higher scores reflecting inflammation-causing diets were associated with a greater risk of developing colorectal cancer in men and women, said researchers from the Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health in the US.

According to the study, published in the journal Jama Oncology, the risk appeared to be higher among obese men and lean women, also among men and women not consuming alcohol.

Colorectal cancer is a common cancer and inflammation is believed to play a role in the development of the disease.

What people eat can influence inflammation in the body as measured by inflammatory biomarkers, so diet may be modifiable risk factor to prevent colorectal cancer.

The researchers analysed 121,050 male and female healthcare professionals who were followed for 26 years in long-term studies and completed food questionnaires.

The scores were based on 18 food groups characterised for their inflammatory potential and were then calculated from the questionnaires given to participants every four years. PTI SNE SAR SNE .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.