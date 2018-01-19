Guwahati, Jan 19 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 9,700 Methamphetamine tablets weighing approximately 1.09 kilogram from two persons and arrested them in Guwahati, NCB said today.

They had allegedly smuggled the tablets from Myanmar.

Acting on specific inputs, the NCB seized the tablets from two persons on VIP Road in Guwahati yesterday, the Bureau's Superintendent Dilip Robidas said in a press release here today.

Both were arrested under NDPS Act 1985 (amended), Robidas said.

While one is a resident of Manipur the other hails from Barpeta in Assam, he said.

A woman from Manipur is the main supplier of the drugs and this was revealed by the arrested persons during interrogation, the NCB official said, adding, the tablets were transported to Guwahati in a bus. PTI ESB SBN .

