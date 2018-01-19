New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Stressing that the NCC cadets were the future of India, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre today said the expansion of the corps was underway with a focus on left-wing extremism affected region, the northeast and coastal areas.

Bhamre visited the National Cadet Corps' Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantt where he was given an impressive welcome in the form of a drill and cultural performance by the cadets.

"NCC cadets are our future. We want to instill the qualities of leadership, nationalism and camaraderie in these young boys and girls so that they could lead in all walks of life," the minister said in his address.

He said that third and fourth phase of NCC expansion was underway which focused on left-wing extremism affected areas, the northeast and coastal areas.

Bhamre also expressed happiness over growing number of girl cadets in the NCC, saying it was the "true sense" of women empowerment.

Earlier, Bhamre was welcomed at Cariappa Parade Ground by Director General NCC Lt General BS Sahrawat and other NCC officials.

The NCC cadets of Don Bosco School under north eastern region directorate and those from Sainik School, Kapoorthala, presented a mesmerising band march.

The cadets from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andman, and Gujarat directorates also enthralled with their cultural performances.

Over 2,000 cadets, including 704 girls, from 17 directorates of the NCC are participating in the DG NCC Republic Day Camp. It was inaugurated by the vice president on January 6. PTI VIT AAR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.