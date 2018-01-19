Kochi, Jan 19 (PTI) Kerala Travel Mart 2018,to be held in September this year, has seen nearly 600 registrations in just four days for IndiaÂ’s flagship tourism event, a top official said today.

From domestic buyers alone, KTM received 485 applications and 105 registrations from international buyers, a KTM release said here today.

July 28 is the closing date for the registration.

Baby Mathew, President of Kerala Travel Mart Society, said the huge initial response from buyers was a clear indication of a larger number of tourism stakeholders getting attracted to the stellar tourism gathering over the years.

"No doubt, nearly 600 applications in four days is very encouraging. We are expecting a record number of registrations for this yearÂ’s edition," he said.

Mathew said business-to-business meets offered by the KTM contribute to a great deal in attracting potential buyers.

Acclaimed as the largest gathering of tourism industry stakeholders in India, the KTM 2018 will be inaugurated in Kochi on September 27, coinciding with World Tourism Day.

The opening ceremony will be followed by three days of business-to-business meetings.

Offering a wide array of opportunities, the meet will be a perfect conduit for buyers and sellers to expand their business territories, organisers said.

The KTM Society has started implementing a comprehensive nine-point charter, 'Agenda 9,' which focuses on making Kerala a sustainable destination.

It mainly calls for measures to tackle waste management, promote organic farming, efficient use of energy and extensive use of local produce and products.

Other key areas to come up for deliberations are rainwater harvesting, reducing use of plastics, and improving greenery, the release said. PTI TGB APR APR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.