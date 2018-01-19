New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the premier Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) here to install and commission microwave waste treatment unit in its premises within a month.

A bench headed by acting Chairperson U D Salvi asked the institute to communicate to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in this regard and seek its advice within a week.

"Central Pollution Control Board is directed to consider the particulars of the microwave based treatment unit to be installed and advice the institute regarding the proposed installation of the said unit.

"Institute is further directed to take decision in the matter of seeking approval to the room identified for storage of general solid waste within a week and start operating the said separate room as per the recommendations within a fortnight of this order," the bench said.

The tribunal also directed the Central Ground Water Authority to consider the application of the institute moved for extraction of ground water and dispose it within next month.

The direction came after advocate Siddhartha Singh, appearing for city resident Balbir Singh, submitted pictures alleging that the hospital in northeast Delhi was recklessly handling bio-medical waste and causing air pollution by burning garbage in the open.

However, an inspection had team had revealed that the hospital was compliant with the Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016 and Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. PTI PKS ARC .

