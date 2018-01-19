New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) A plea alleging that rainwater harvesting systems have not been installed in schools and colleges despite National Green Tribunal's order has prompted the green panel to seek a response from the Delhi government and others.

A bench headed by acting Chairperson Justice U D Salvi issued notices to the Public Works Department, Directorate of Education, Central Groundwater Authority, Delhi Jal Board and others while seeking their replies before March 20.

The tribunal's direction came on a plea filed by city resident Mahesh Chandra Saxena seeking implementation of November 16, 2017 order of the NGT directing government and private schools and colleges to install rainwater harvesting systems in their premises within two months at their own cost.

He claimed that the government departments, educational institutions and residential societies have either not installed rainwater harvesting systems or have systems which are non-functional.

The tribunal had ordered that any institution which fails to install the rainwater harvesting system within the stipulated period would be liable to pay environment compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

It had directed schools and colleges to approach a committee constituted by it. The committee was to inspect the premises and grant permission to institutions for operating the system.

If it was not possible to install a rainwater harvesting system, the institution should approach the committee, it had said.

According to the tribunal, the institution that gets an exemption certificate shall be subject to environment compensation, which would be used for setting up rainwater harvesting systems in possible nearby areas, including parks.

