chief Jaipur, Jan 19 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognizance in some cases of alleged cow vigilantism where deaths occurred, chairperson of the panel H L Dattu said today.

"We have taken cognizance in some cases of cow vigilantism and the related deaths. Once we receive a report from a state government, we issue appropriate guidelines," he said at a press conference here.

By and large, the commission was of the opinion that the state of Rajasthan was taking care of its people, including those belonging to the scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) communities, Dattu said, adding that there could be certain lapses in any system, but one should not generalise.

"Rajasthan has implemented central government's schemes and the people of the state are being benefited," he said.

The NHRC chairperson added that each state was doing its best and that a comparison was always bad.

"Rajasthan is not lagging behind as there is a lot of difference now, compared to what we saw two years back," he said, replying to a question on Rajasthan's position in the country in terms of implementing welfare schemes.

Dattu said he had told police officers that they should implement the recommendations of the NHRC or challenge the same before an appropriate forum if they did not wish to implement those.

On setting up human rights courts at the district-level, Dattu said some states had already established such courts and added that they had written to the remaining ones, asking them to set up the courts at the earliest, in concurrence with the chief justice of the high court of that particular state.

The NHRC held a two-day (January 18-19) camp here and took up nearly 180 cases in three courts.

In 57 cases, it was satisfied with the reports as regards redressal of grievances and thus, those cases were closed.

In 108 cases, further reports were called for.

An amount of Rs 4.10 lakh was paid as monetary relief in one case and a total of Rs 12.90 lakh was recommended to be paid in four cases. PTI AG RC .

