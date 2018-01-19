Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) NSE benchmark Nifty gained 77.70 points to end at a fresh record high of 10,894.70 for the third straight day with all sectors ending in green, led by Banking.

Firmness in global stocks and GST council's decision to cut tax rate on 54 services and 29 items and also simplifying return filing process for businesses boosted sentiment amid sustained FII and domestic funds buying along with stable earning results led the market surge during late hours to end at record highs.

Overseas, European stocks and most Asian stocks gained, although losses on Wall Street slowed the advance.

Nifty firmed up by 77.70 points or 0.72 per cent to settle at 10,894.70, its record closing high. The index gained 89.85 points or 0.83 per cent at the day's high of 10,906.85, its intraday record high. It fell 23.10 points or 0.21 per cent to the day's low of 10,793.90.

It saw an intra-day movement of about 112.95 points.

On the sectoral front, PSU Bank rose by 2.18 per cent, Bank 1.40 per cent, Private bank 1.31 per cent, Finance Service 1.11 per cent, Realty 1.09 per cent, Infra 0.97 per cent, Metal 0.86 per cent, Media 0.66 per cent, FMCG 0.62 per cent, IT 0.50 per cent and auto 0.13 per cent.

Major Index gainers were IbulHsgFin, Adaniports, Bajaj Finance, Yes bank, ICICI Bank, IOC, TCS, SBIN and Vedl.

Losers included AmbujaCem, UltraCement, Infosys, SunPharma, Maruti, Powergrid, Infosys, TechM and AuroPharma.

The market breadth, indicating its overall health, was in favour of gainers. On the NSE, 910 stocks advanced, 886 declined and 52 remained unchanged.

Total securities that hit their price bands were 219.

Turnover in the cash segment rose to Rs 42,553.66 crore from Rs 42,553.66 crore on Thursday.

A total of 23,365.75 lakh shares changed hands in 13,503,667 trades. The market capitalisation of listed firms on the NSE stood at Rs 1,51,39,614.90 crore. PTI ARR BAL .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.