London, Jan 19 (PTI) Actor Carey Mulligan has expressed her unhappiness over lack of leading roles for female actors in the film industry, saying she is no longer interested in playing the girlfriend and wife parts.

The 32-year-old actor said showbiz has always offered meatier and more important roles to their male counterparts, Contactmusic reported.

"I think for the most of female actors I know it's just about going where the better writing is. Films have tended to provide a lot for men in terms of great leading roles and not so much for women...

"I think essentially following great writing, trying to play real people and not play the girlfriend, the wife. I've done that a lot and it's not fun and this is the opportunity to play a fully rounded, flawed, interesting person," Mulligan said.

The "Drive" actor cited HBO's "Big Little Lies" as an example of pro-women good writing.

"I think it's been led by the writing and the opportunities particularly for women. That's certainly the case for me, I just want to play the most interesting, complicated real person and interesting complicated real people in film are really, really rare," she said. PTI RDS SHD .

