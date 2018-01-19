Bhubaneswar, Jan 19 (PTI) Odisha government today sought intervention of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) in the Polavaram project row with Andhra Pradesh in which it said about 5,000 tribals of the state would be displaced, accoring to a CMO release here.

The Odisha government sought NCST's intervention when its chairman Nand Kumar Sai met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the secretariat here and discussed the problems of tribals being displced due to several developmental projects, it said.

During the meeting Patnaik said that at least 5,000 tribals living in Malkangiri district would be displaced due to the Polavaram project. Therefore NCST should immediately intervene as the interest of thousands of tribals is in danger, the release said.

Earlier, Patnaik had in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought his intervention and demanded that the Polavaram project by Andhra Pradesh be stopped in the interest of the tribals.

Odisha Chief Minister also drew Sai's attention to the provisions under Article 275(1) of the Constitution and the Tribal Sub-Plan under which central assistance should be given to tribals.

There has been reduction in assistance for tribals and delay in payment of pre-matric and post-matric scholarship for tribal students, he said.

During the discussion, Sai praised Odisha government's steps in rehabilitation of tribals after displacement from Similipal National Park, the CMO release said.

He lauded Odisha government's Akankhya Yojana for higher education of tribal students, it said adding that the NCST chairman also discussed the problems of the tribals displaced in Jharsuguda and Rourkela. PTI AAM KK KK .

