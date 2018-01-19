Bhubaneswar, Jan 19 (PTI) The Odisha government today signed a tripartite MoU for implementation of a soft skill training programme in 10 selected Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state.

About 800 students will get soft skill training over two years.

The MoU was signed between Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA), Tata STRIVE of Tata Community Initiatives Trust and entrepreneur Susmita Bagchi.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who was present during signing of the MoU, said, "The initiative will help in making ITI students employable and set a precedence for the entire country to follow." The youth development module of Tata STRIVE Â— which primarily covers all aspects of employability skill subject Â— will be implemented in 10 ITIs.

The state at present has 49 ITIs with 17,699 students.

At least 21 more ITIs will be set up across the state in next 2 years, Patnaik said. PTI AAM SBN .

