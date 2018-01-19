Official arrested for accepting bribe
Thanjavur, Jan 19 (PTI) The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officials today arrested the municipal corporation commissioner here for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs Rs 75,000 for showing concessions in levying property tax.
On a complaint from Sambandham, a farmer, the DVAC officials conducted a search at the corporation office here and arrested the commissioner for receiving the bribe amount, police said. PTI CORR SSN RC .
