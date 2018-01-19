Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh said today that "Kashmir-centric Pak apologists" who shamelessly speak on behalf of Pakistan even on a day when heavy civilian casualties have been inflicted on the borders by unprovoked Pak firing owe an explanation to the nation.

"Kashmir-centric Pak apologists owe an explanation to the nation and that there can be no pardon for them when they continue to shamelessly speak on behalf of Pakistan even on the day when heavy civilian casualties have been inflicted on the borders by unprovoked Pak firing," Singh told reporters here.

The Union minister, who soon after his arrival from New Delhi, went straight to the GMC Hospital in Jammu and thereafter to Hiranagar Hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured.

Singh said, any political leader, however, highly-placed he may think of himself, does not enjoy the prerogative of giving instructions to the Ministry of External Affairs or the Centre about how to deal with Pakistan particularly when he or she is not privy to latest intelligence and confidential inputs available with the government agencies.

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had today said that National Security Adviser of India Ajit Doval should make a phone call to Pakistan NSA (retired) Lt Gen Nasser Khan Janjua and put an end to ceasefire violations.

Abdullah questioned secret talks between the two NSAs and said "what are these talks about, if two countries cannot maintain ceasefire".

It is high time, Dr Jitendra Singh said, these self- righteous leaders should stop playing convenient politics of appeasement.

This is the same bunch of leaders, he alleged, who post a tweet or give a TV byte even on subjects not even remotely connected with them, but they neither have the courage nor conviction to post a single Tweet of condolence when security persons get killed in their own constituency.

Singh said, the morale of the people living in border areas is very high and for the first time in several decades, they are witnessing a befitting retaliatory response from the Indian side by the military and para-military forces. PTI AB ADS .

