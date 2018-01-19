Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) Describing the heavy mortar shelling by Pakistan along the IB as an outcome of the "wrong foreign policy" of the Centre, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress today said it had exposed the "hollow and tall claims" of the Modi government.

Two civilians and a BSF jawan were today killed and 23 others, including 2 BSF men, were injured in heavy mortar shelling by Pakistan, along the International Border, in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The unabated cross-border firing in the Jammu division is an outcome of wrong foreign policy on part of the Narendra Modi government," J-K Congres chief G A Mir said.

"We express deep sorrow over the loss of lives due to the exchange of heavy firing on the LoC. As a result, many precious lives were lost, besides leaving the border residents homeless," he said.

Lashing out at the Centre for allegedly failing to ensure the safety of people living near the border, Mir said, "The unabated cross-border firing has once again exposed the hollow and tall claims of the Modi government about the situation getting back to normal." "As incidents of the indiscriminate firing are increasing, it indicates that the Centre has no policy or roadmap to deal with the disturbances escalating on the borders. As a result, our people are facing a lot of hardships and threat to their lives," he said.

Mir said people were feeling insecure in their homes and asked how long they would "suffer due to the wrong policies of the government".

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress chief strongly condemned the killing of the civilians living near the borders and urged the Centre to take effective measures to ensure their safety. PTI AB KJ .

