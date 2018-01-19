By Sajjad Hussain Islamabad, Jan 19 (PTI) As a goodwill gesture, Pakistan today handed over an Afghan boy who went missing during his visit to the country.

The Foreign Office said that Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Tehmina Janjua handed over the custody of an Afghan child to the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad.

The child, whose age was not disclosed, had come to Islamabad with his parents for medical treatment of his father. However, during their stay in Islamabad, Ubaid Ullah went missing.

The mother of the child could not find any clue about his whereabouts and after the death of Ullah's father she returned to Afghanistan.

The child was found by Islamabad Police in 2015 and was referred to Child Protection and Welfare Bureau who took the custody of the child.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani authorities as well as Pakistani Embassy in Kabul has continued efforts for tracing his family in Afghanistan.

"Today, after successful conclusion of these efforts, Ubaid Ullah was handed over to the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad. He would be travelling later today to reunite with his family in Afghanistan," the Foreign Office said.

The government and people of Afghanistan have deeply appreciated Pakistan's efforts for taking good care of the destitute Afghan child and his safe reunion with his family, according to the FO. PTI SH UZM .

