(EDS: Updating with Parrikar's quotes) Panaji, Jan 19 (PTI) Even as taxi operators across Goa went on strike, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today refused to accept their demand on the issue of speed governors in their vehicles.

Parrikar told reporters that the installation of speed governors is mandatory as per Supreme Court guidelines and not installing them would attract provisions of contempt of court.

He reiterated that February 24, 2018 is the deadline for taxi operators to install speed governors and vehicles without this equipment, post the deadline, would not get fitness certificates from the transport department.

The strike has been called to protest the state's directive to install speed governors and over 18,000-odd taxis have been off the roads since morning today.

The strike has left hundreds of passengers and tourists stranded at railway stations, the airport and hotels, officials said.

Parrikar told reporters that no action would be taken against those who were maintaining peace during the strike.

"My warning of action was only in case they resorted to violence. If they donÂ’t ply their vehicles, I can't force them to bring it on the roads," he said.

He added that the Essential Service Maintenance Act was invoked yesterday only to ensure that the taxi operators are forced to ply their vehicle, if needed, by the state.

The state government, meanwhile, pressed into service private vehicles and buses to tide over the strike.

The state run Kadamaba Transport Corporation Limited deployed 25 buses to ferry airport passengers and seven buses to link railway stations, its managing director Deryk Netto said.

Airport Director BCH Negi said that the strike had not affected airport operations as adequate arrangements were made by state authorities. PTI RPS BNM .

