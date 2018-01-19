Shimla, Jan 19 (PTI) Popular products of Pantanjali brand will be made available at fair price shops regulated by the Food and Civil Supplies Department and Consumer Affairs Corporation in Himachal Pradesh.

This was revealed by Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Kishan Kapoor during a meeting with officials of Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd.

The minister said keeping in view the demand for Patanjali products in the state, these products including food items, beverages, spices, among others, will be sold to the consumers through government depots.

Kapoor said Patanjali is producing hundreds of consumer products and efforts will be made to provide daily use items to the consumers through fair price shops in a phased manner.

He said due to fluctuation in the prices of food items, especially pulses, rice and flour, their tenders will be invited and finalised every month.

Issuing necessary guidelines to the officers of the Civil Supplies Corporation in this regard, he said by the end of February, all the formalities should be completed to ensure availability of Patanjali products, adding that there would be no compromise regarding the quality. PTI PCL ABM .

