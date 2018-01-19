Patna, Jan 19 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy, son of a property dealer here, was kidnapped for ransom and strangulated to death allegedly by a neighbour, police said.

The neighbour, identified as 19-year-old Vicky Paswan, was arrested today. He is stated to debt ridden.

Vicky allegedly kidnapped Raunak, son of Sudhir Kumar and a resident of Agamkuan locality here, on Wednesday and called up his father demanding a ransom of Rs 25 lakh yesterday, Superintendent of Police, City (East), Vishal Sharma said.

Vicky was captured by tracing the mobile number from which the ransom call was made.

"During interrogation, Vicky said he had brought Raunak to his small shop in Bahadurpur police station area. As the boy knew Vicky, he accompanied him without suspicion," Sharma said.

But the teenager realised that he was kidnapped for ransom after Vicky demanded Rs 25 lakh for his release and he tried to raise an alarm.

Vicky panicked, strangulated Raunak to death, locked the body inside the shop and fled, Sharma said.

"We have recovered Raunak's body from the shop. Vicky apparently thought that the boy had lost consciousness and tied his hands and legs, and sealed his lips with a tape," he said.

An injury mark on Raunak's body also indicated that he had been struck with a sharp object, he said.

Meanwhile, the incident in the capital drew prompt reactions from opposition parties that attacked the Nitish Kumar government for "deteriorating law and order situation".

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted: "Criminals are having a free run. Nitish government is shamelessly unconcerned about the law and order situation in the state".

Acting state Congress president Kaukab Qadri said, "An atmosphere of fear is prevailing in the entire state and the chief minister is busy making tall claims of development". PTI NAC NN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.