Chandigarh, Jan 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the water supply and sanitation department today to ensure accomplishment of the government's goal to make rural parts Open Defecation Free (ODF) by March 31 this year.

He ordered the department to take steps to ensure clean drinking water for all, besides 24x7 water supply in 100 more villages annually, officials said.

With 13 districts having already achieved the goal, the government was on way to positively achieve the target of declaring rural Punjab ODF by March 31, Amarinder Singh said here while chairing a meeting to review the ongoing schemes and.

He lauded the fact that Punjab had facilitated more than 85 per cent of the total beneficiaries to opt for the Bath- cum-Toilet under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) scheme, an official release said here.

Reviewing the progress of the Surface Water Supply Scheme, being undertaken at a cost of Rs 232.11 crore in 85 villages of Moga, he instructed the department to ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated time.

Stressing the importance of providing clean potable water to all, the chief minister ordered 24X7 water supply to 100 villages annually, besides increasing the number of villages to be given minimum 10-hour water supply to 1000 by the end of this year.

All water quality affected habitations should be ensured safe drinking water source, he added. PTI SUN DKS HP ADS .

