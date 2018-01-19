Gangtok, Jan 19 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling has exuded confidence that the second phase of organic farming in the state, which started this month, will surpass the production of last year.

The state produced about 80,000 metric ton of various organic vegetables in 2016-17, after it became a fully-organic state.

However, there was a shortfall of around 1,000 metric ton last year, a senior state government official said, adding the expected production this year should meet the deficit.

Chamling, during an address at the Sikkim Organic Day 2018 yesterday, said the second phase will see optimum production of organic vegetables, and excess, if any, would be up for sale outside the state.

He called upon the farmers to practise cash-crop farming and advocated the use of medicinal herbs and plants.

The chief minister emphasised on the need to maintain kitchen gardens ensure that not a "stretch of rural land" is left barren.

Chamling said a total of 14 co-operative apex banks were functional in the state and farmers should make maximum use of the loan facility provided by the Sikkim government.

He expressed hope that only organic and local produce will be sold in Sikkim after March 2018. PTI CORR RBT .

