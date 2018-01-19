Bhubaneswar, Jan 19 (PTI) Phulbani in Odisha's Kandahmal district continued to remain as the coldest place in the state with the mercury level remaining at 3 degrees Celsius for the last two days.

While the minimum temperature in Phulbani was 3 degrees Celcius, the minimum temperature at Daringbadi, of the same district, was 6.5 degrees Celcius.

Apart from Phulbani, intense cold wave conditions prevailed in Belghar, Kotgarh and G Udaygiri areas of the district.

Severe frosting were reported from these areas also.

The Met office said at least 11 places in the state recorded minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature dipped to 11.5 degrees Celsius in Bhubaneswar against yesterday's 12.4 degrees Celsius. In Cuttack the temperature was 10.6 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD in a release said that moderate cold wave conditions likely to prevail over some places of Odisha during next 48 hours.

It said shallow fog has been observed at isolated places over south interior Odisha.

It also said weather has been dry over Odisha.

Minimum temperatures observed no large change over Odisha and were appreciably below normal over the state, the release said.

The highest maximum temperature of 32.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Malkangiri and the lowest minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha, it said.

Director of IMD, Bhubaneswar, S C Sahu said the cold wave conditions would prevail in interior parts of the state till January 21. PTI AAM SBN .

