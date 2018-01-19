New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today pushed for holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously, saying it will save a lot of time and money.

In an interview to Zee News, he said like festivals, the dates for polls should be fixed so that the politicians and the bureaucracy are not involved in the exercise of campaigning and holding elections throughout the year.

He also batted for having a single electoral roll for Lok Sabha, assembly and local body polls.

To a question, he said the agenda of simultaneous polls does not belong to the BJP or Modi, but everyone must come together to brainstorm. PTI NAB TIR .

