Kozhikode, Jan 19 (PTI) Police today launched search operations near a village in the district following information about the presence of a four-member armed gang of Maoists, including a woman.

The gang visited the house of one Abraham at Kunthode village between 7.30 and 10.30 pm yesterday and demanded food, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rural), Srinivas said today.

They family members, who were afraid, offered them food and tea, he said.

They took away rice and other groceries from the house before disappearing into a nearby forest area.

Srinivas said the four, including a woman member Srimathy, have been identified. The others are Karthikeyan, Danish and Yogesh, he said.

All are in the age group of 30 to 40 years.

A police team visited the spot on getting information from Abraham's family and are searching for the gang, Srinivas said. PTI KV BN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.