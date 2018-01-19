Bhubaneswar, Jan 19 (PTI) 'The Tall Man Biju Patnaik', a pictorial biography of former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, will be released by former president Pranab Mukherjee here on January 27.

The book has been written by Sundar Ganesan and published by the Biju Patnaik Birth Centenary Committee.

Former president of India Pranab Mukherjee, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, former deputy prime minister LK Advani, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and eminent journalist Prabhu Chawla would attend the function to be presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, said the committee's convener Tathagata Satpathy.

Odisha's eminent writers, journalists and other important dignitaries who were contemporaries of Biju Patnaik would be invited to the function, the committee said.

The book is written in English to mark the birth centenary of the late legendary leader Biju Patnaik.

The author has focused on the courage and daredevil acts of the former chief minister of the state, they said. PTI AAM SBN .

