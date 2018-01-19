Kolkata, Jan 19 (PTI) The Presidency University museum showcasing the history of the 200 year-old premier educational institution was inaugurated today.

"Presidency needed such an archive ... It is a matter of great happiness", West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi said inaugurating it at the Derozio Hall in the university's iconic College Street campus.

The museum will reflect the intellectual heritage of the college-turned-university in a tangible manner, he said adding it will showcase the history of the institution since its inception in 1817 as it has put together exhibits of all kinds of institutional records.

The process to chronicle the past of the glorious instituion had begun in January last year when the 200th year of celebration of Presidency began and an online archive of Presidency University had been launched in the 'Global Education Summit' then, he said.

Presidency Mentor Group 'Chair' Professor Sugata Bose said, "The museum will be a communication between our past and present." "It(museum) has been curated by my friend Swapan Chakraborty (former director general of the National Library and a distinguished professor of Presidency University) and as a historian I am proud of what he did," Bose said.

Â“Presidency has a history of 200 years that until now has not been properly displayed for the public. We thought people across age groups should be aware of this rich history,Â” Presidency University Vice-chancellor Anuradha Lohia said.

The Presidency museum contains exhibits like legendary scientist J.C BoseÂ’s attendance record, a rare copy of NewtonÂ’s Principia Mathematica and an edition of the magazine of the erstwhile Presidency College containing Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's article in Bengali Â‘Bigyaponer ArthonityÂ’ (Economics of Advertisement) as a student of economics.

Â“The attendance records of physicist Satyendra Nath Bose and astrophysicist Meghnad Saha are also on display,Â” museum curator Chakraborty, who was himself a student of President College, said.

A copy of the college magazine issue in which a speech of Rabindranath Tagore was published is among the exhibits.

PTI SUS KK KK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.