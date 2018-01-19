New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will tomorrow felicitate the likes of P T Usha, P V Sindhu, Sania Mirza, Aishwarya Rai and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, who are among the 112 women who will be honoured for being trailblazers in their respective fields.

The initiative called "First Ladies" includes women from diverse fields such as defence forces, science, sports, business, entertainment and hospitality.

There are also those who have chosen to go off the beaten track such as Manju (a porter), Chhavi Rajawat (a village head), Harshini Kanhekar (the first Indian female fire- fighter), Sunalini Menon (Asia's first professional woman coffee-taster) and Shatbhi Basu (India's first-ever female bartender).

In 2015, the women and child development ministry had collaborated with Facebook to recognise 100 women achievers of the country and tomorrow's event is the second leg of the same campaign, according to a statement. PTI JC RC .

