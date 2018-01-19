New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind today inaugurated the dynamic facade lighting of Rashtrapati Bhavan to highlight its elegance.

A total of 628 light fittings have been installed for illumination of the building, an official said.

Lenses of narrow to wide range are used on these fittings to spread light, he said.

A narrow beam lens has been used to highlight specific objects such as the lotus on the Jaipur Column and a wider beam lens to spread light on a larger area, he said.

Features that have been highlighted prominently in the lighting are the Jaipur Column, dome of the main building, chattris, fountains at terrace and ground level, as well as loggia columns, the official added.

Union Minister of State of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri was also present during the inauguration.

