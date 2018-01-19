New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The following are PTI's New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The following are PTI's top/expected stories at 7:00 pm: STORIES ON THE WIRE: NATION DEL26 EC-AAP LD DISQUALIFICATION EC recommends disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs New Delhi: In a blow to Delhi's ruling Aam Admi Party, the Election Commission recommends to the President the disqualification of 20 of its MLAs for holding office of profit, setting the stage for their ouster from thes Assembly.

DEL3 GA-GAS-LD LEAK 2 women hospitalised, village evacuated after ammonia gas leak in Goa Panaji: At least two women are shifted to a hospital and hundreds of residents in Goa's Chicalim village evacuated from their homes after a tanker carrying ammonia overturns on the nearby highway, connecting Vasco City to Panaji.

DEL24 JK-2NDLD CEASEFIRE 2 civilians, BSF jawan killed in Pak firing along IB in Jammu Jammu: Two civilians and a BSF jawan are killed and 23 others, including 2 BSF men, injured in heavy mortar shelling by Pakistan, along the International Border (IB), in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

DEL29 EC-LD PARTIES MLAs disqualification issue: AAP says EC touched low; BJP, Cong demand Kejriwal's resignation New Delhi: The Election Commission has never "touched this low", an angry AAP says after the poll panel recommended disqualification of 20 of its MLAs while Delhi units of both the BJP and Congress demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation.

DEL30 AAP-LD EC CEC 'repaying' debt to PM: AAP on MLAs disqualification issue New Delhi: Launching an attack on CEC A K Joti after the Election Commission recommended disqualification of 20 of its lawmakers, the AAP says the poll panel head was "repaying the debt" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi before his retirement.

DEL28 WEF-PM-INDO PAK No plans of a Modi-Abbasi meet at Davos: MEA New Delhi: There are no "plans" of a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting at Davos next week, the external affairs ministry says.

DEL35 EC-LD BJP Does Kejriwal govt have moral right to continue, asks BJP New Delhi: The BJP questions if the Aam Aadmi Party has any "moral right" to remain in power following the Election Commission's recommendation to the President to disqualify of its 20 MLAs and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

CAL4 WB-EC-AAP MAMATA Mamata slams EC for recommending disqualification of AAP MLAs Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticises the Election Commission for recommending disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs and says a constitutional body cannot be used for political vendetta.

DEL40 APPOINTMENT-NSG DG Lakhtakia appointed new DG of National Security Guard New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Sudeep Lakhtakia has been appointed as the new Director General (DG) of the 'black cats' commando force NSG.

DEL31 BCCI-RTI-TAX Outstanding tax demand of BCCI may go up to over Rs 860 cr: RTI reply New Delhi: The oustanding tax demand by the income tax department on the Board of Control for Cricket in India may go up to over Rs 860 crore, according to an RTI reply from the department.

DEL32 RAHUL-MODI Rahul asks PM to tell plan for jobs, stopping rapes in Haryana New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asks Narendra Modi to spell out his plans for generating employment, taking Chinese out of Dokalam and stopping rapes in Haryana.

DEL33 DOKLAM-INDIA India, China have established mechanisms to resolve any misunderstanding: MEA New Delhi: India and China have established mechanisms which they use to resolve any "misunderstanding", the external affairs ministry said today and asserted that it was keeping a "constant vigil" on the situation in Doklam.

DEL34 CBI-ENGINEER CBI files fresh case against Yadav Singh New Delhi: The CBI registers a fresh case against former Noida Authority engineer Yadav Singh for allegedly awarding projects worth Rs 116.39 crore to private companies during his tenure, in return for regular bribes from them.

LEGAL LGD24 DL-HC-AAP-LD DISQUALIFICATION HC takes note of AAP MLAs plea, seeks EC's stand New Delhi: The Delhi High Court takes note of the petition filed by the AAP MLAs challenging the recommendation of the Election Commission for disqualifying 20 of them as legislators for holding office of profit.

FOREIGN FGN17 CHINA-2NDLD DOKALAM China asks India not to comment on its construction activities in Dokalam Beijing: China justifies its massive construction activities in the Dokalam area and asks India not to comment on its "legitimate" infrastructure development on its sovereign territory. By K J M Varma PTI KJ .

