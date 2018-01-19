Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) A non-profit initiative called "Chal Range De" is giving slums in suburban Ghatkopar's Asalpha area a coat of bright, lively colours.

Backed by a couple of corporate houses, new colours on 120 exterior walls there has started grabbing the eyeballs of those passing by, organisers said.

"Our 750 volunteers, along with 17 painters armed with 400 litres of paint, have been working hard and happily for five days to bring about this colourful change," said Dedeepya Reddy of "Chal Rang De".

Describing where the germ of the idea came from, Reddy said, "As someone who travels on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar metro, I noticed this slum on the top of the hill and I thought we could turn it into a beautiful and colourful hilltop. I asked my team to use our design knowledge to turn it into an eye-catching area." Reddy added that it was a happy feeling as the work has started getting accolades from Mumbaikars as well as foreign visitors.

"It could happen because people supported and welcomed us. This initiative has prompted the residents of the slums to be more cleanliness conscious," she said.

Local residents are happy as well. "You please compare today's Asalfa with yesterday's Asalfa. Its unbelievable. Now our streets don't look dark and gloomy. They are colourful and vibrant," a local resident said.

Explaining her motive behind picking up the brush to colour the skyline of the city, Reddy posted on her "Chal Rang De" portal, "Color the community, color the hill, color the entire area. Color has the power to create change. Some would say what difference can a color make? I believe it gives them a sense of joy, an identity and hope that things are going to be okay. Small changes together can make a huge impact." PTI APM BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.